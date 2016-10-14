Officers surprise bullied boy with birthday party of his dreams

Story highlights Police officers and firefighters in Illinois town surprise disabled boy, 11, at paintball party

Officer: "It was a special moment to ... put a smile on his face"

Watch "New Day" and "CNN Newsroom" each Friday to see inspiring stories of officers going above and beyond the call of duty.

Pekin, Illinois (CNN) Braden Garnett's world is often a lonely one. Diagnosed early in life with Asperger's, dyslexia and a condition that causes the misalignment of his eyes, Braden is often the target of school and playground bullies.

"I struggle because people are calling me names. I'm bullied constantly," said Braden, a 5th grader from Pekin, Illinois. "Telling me I'm a cross-eyed freak, and I'm not good at kickball."

Braden Garnett

School is hard enough, but every year when birthday time rolls around, it gets worse.

"There have been many parties when only two kids showed up," Braden's mother, Carrie Garnett, recalled. "Other years, no one."

This year seemed no different. For his 11th birthday, Braden had his heart set on a paintball party, and he invited dozens of boys from his school. As the day drew near, of the 36 classmates invited, only two RSVP'd "yes."

Read More