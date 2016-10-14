The Great Barrier Reef is not actually dead

Photos: Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers 'extreme' coral bleaching Dramatic coral bleaching, seen in Australia's Great Barrier Reef from March 2016. Hide Caption 1 of 9

Photos: Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers 'extreme' coral bleaching Some of the bleaching of reefs in the northern section has been described as "extreme." Hide Caption 2 of 9

Photos: Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers 'extreme' coral bleaching Bleaching occurs when the marine algae that live inside corals die. Of the reefs surveyed in the northern third of the Great Barrier Reef, 81% are characterized as "severely bleached." Hide Caption 3 of 9

Photos: Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers 'extreme' coral bleaching "At some reefs, the final death toll is likely to exceed 90%," Andrew Baird, of the ARC Center of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies, says. Hide Caption 4 of 9

Photos: Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers 'extreme' coral bleaching A photo taken on September 22, 2014, shows bleached coral on the Reef, a key Australian tourist attraction. Hide Caption 5 of 9

Photos: Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers 'extreme' coral bleaching Tourism on the Great Barrier Reef generates an annual income of A$5 billion ($3.9 billion) and employs nearly 70,000 people. Hide Caption 6 of 9

Photos: Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers 'extreme' coral bleaching Driven by ocean temperatures that have been 1-2 degrees Celsius (1.8-3.6° F) above average, the bleaching event has left large sections of coral drained of all color and fighting for survival. Hide Caption 8 of 9