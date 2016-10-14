Breaking News

Presidential homes rise in an uncivil political season

By Katia Hetter, CNN

Updated 9:33 AM ET, Fri October 14, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&lt;strong&gt;George Washington&#39;s Mount Vernon, Virginia -- &lt;/strong&gt;The Mount Vernon Ladies&#39; Association purchased the property from the Washington family in 1858 and restored the house in the country&#39;s first successful nationwide preservation effort. The site, like the others that follow, is a National Historic Landmark.
Photos: Stately presidential homes
George Washington's Mount Vernon, Virginia -- The Mount Vernon Ladies' Association purchased the property from the Washington family in 1858 and restored the house in the country's first successful nationwide preservation effort. The site, like the others that follow, is a National Historic Landmark.
Hide Caption
1 of 6
&lt;strong&gt;Thomas Jefferson&#39;s Monticello, Virginia -- &lt;/strong&gt;The nation&#39;s third president designed and redesigned his home over the course of his adult years, planting gardens and living the life of a gentleman farmer.
Photos: Stately presidential homes
Thomas Jefferson's Monticello, Virginia -- The nation's third president designed and redesigned his home over the course of his adult years, planting gardens and living the life of a gentleman farmer.
Hide Caption
2 of 6
&lt;strong&gt;James Madison&#39;s Montpelier, Virginia -- &lt;/strong&gt;Montpelier had been in James Madison&#39;s family since 1723, but his widow, Dolley Madison, sold it in 1844. It had several owners and renovations until the family of William du Pont donated it in 1983 to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which operates it today.
Photos: Stately presidential homes
James Madison's Montpelier, Virginia -- Montpelier had been in James Madison's family since 1723, but his widow, Dolley Madison, sold it in 1844. It had several owners and renovations until the family of William du Pont donated it in 1983 to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which operates it today.
Hide Caption
3 of 6
&lt;strong&gt;Andrew Jackson&#39;s Hermitage, Tennessee &lt;/strong&gt;-- Jackson completed construction on the Hermitage in 1819, but an 1834 fire during his presidency necessitated fairly expensive repair and renovation work.
Photos: Stately presidential homes
Andrew Jackson's Hermitage, Tennessee -- Jackson completed construction on the Hermitage in 1819, but an 1834 fire during his presidency necessitated fairly expensive repair and renovation work.
Hide Caption
4 of 6
&lt;strong&gt;James Buchanan&#39;s Wheatland, Pennsylvania &lt;/strong&gt;-- Lifelong bachelor Buchanan&#39;s home near Lancaster served as refuge after his single term in office leading up to the Civil War.
Photos: Stately presidential homes
James Buchanan's Wheatland, Pennsylvania -- Lifelong bachelor Buchanan's home near Lancaster served as refuge after his single term in office leading up to the Civil War.
Hide Caption
5 of 6
&lt;strong&gt;President Benjamin Harrison Home, Indiana --&lt;/strong&gt; The 23rd president of the United States, Harrison pioneered the &quot;front porch&quot; campaign speech from --where else? -- his front porch at his home in Indianapolis.
Photos: Stately presidential homes
President Benjamin Harrison Home, Indiana -- The 23rd president of the United States, Harrison pioneered the "front porch" campaign speech from --where else? -- his front porch at his home in Indianapolis.
Hide Caption
6 of 6
Mount Vernon RESTRICTEDMonticello RESTRICTEDMontpelierThe Hermitage RESTRICTEDWheatland RESTRICTEDBenjamin Harrison home RESTRICTED

Story highlights

  • George Washington's estate opened to the public in 1860
  • Harrison gave "front porch" campaign speeches at his Indiana home

(CNN)In a decidedly uncivil presidential election year, the homes of President George Washington and other early leaders of a young nation offer perspective amid the shouting and name-calling.

Their estates, their great contributions and their great mistakes can be explored as the National Park Service marks the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act on October 15.
    The preservation act was passed in the wake of the post-World War II construction boom to protect places that hold the cultural heritage of the United States.
    The act's tools include the National Register of Historic Places, which is the official list of the nation's historic places worthy of preservation. It has more than 90,000 listings, but just over 2,500 National Historic Landmarks.
    "This act has provided citizens and communities with tools to protect and preserve more than 90,000 significant sites," National Park Service Director Jonathan B. Jarvis told CNN. "And each site, from Jefferson's Monticello to Jefferson City's Historic District, and Jackson's Hermitage to Jackson, Wyoming's Huff Memorial Library, tells a part of the American story and reflects the ideals and personality of our country."
    Read More
    These presidential homes are all National Historic Landmarks, which are designated by the secretary of the interior as having "exceptional value or quality in illustrating or interpreting the heritage of the United States." Here are a few of our favorites.

    George Washington's Mount Vernon, Virginia

    presidential places mount vernon george washington origwx bw_00022823
    The first president's father, Augustine, built a farmhouse that was later enlarged by George's brother, Lawrence, who named it Mount Vernon. George Washington, who served as president from 1789-1797, later expanded the home to its existing 21 rooms.
    Opened to the public in 1860, Mount Vernon offers tours of the mansion, slave cabins, distillery, the tombs of George and Martha Washington and their family, the farm and extensive grounds.
    The current exhibit, "Lives Bound Together: Slavery at George Washington's Mount Vernon," documents the lives of 19 enslaved people at the estate.

    Thomas Jefferson's Monticello, Virginia

    The home of the author of the Declaration of Independence and the nation's third president (1801--1809), Monticello is evidence of Thomas Jefferson's skill as one of the nation's first architects.
    Although Jefferson began building his house In 1769, on plantation land inherited from his father, Peter, Thomas Jefferson continued to expand and renovate the structure over the course of 40 years.
    The house includes a library with his desk and easy chair, part of a suite of private rooms that included his bedroom and greenhouse. There are estate tours that focus on the lives of the enslaved Hemings family and how the plantation operated with enslaved people. Although he railed against slavery, Jefferson owned over 600 slaves during his life.

    James Madison's Montpelier, Virginia

    The fourth president (1809-1817) and "Father of the Constitution," James Madison lived in his childhood home of Montpelier as an adult. (The property had been in his family since 1723.)
    The Madisons expanded it after James Madison married Dolley Payne Todd, but his parents continued to live in the original house. When Madison retired to Montpelier in 1817, the house was expanded again.
    Many of Madison's treasures are on display at the visitor center gallery, including his walking stick and Dolley Madison's engagement ring. Guests can explore Dolley Madison's effect on popular culture and take a tour of the cellars that explores the lives of the enslaved community at the estate.

    Andrew Jackson's Hermitage, Tennessee

    presidential places andrew jackson hermitage origwx bw_00004226
    The son of Irish immigrants who died before he reached adulthood, the nation's seventh president (1829-1837) was known as the president of the common man.
    Jackson purchased land in 1804 on which he and his wife, Rachel, built the Hermitage while they lived in nearby log cabins. It was completed in 1819 but renovated after an 1834 fire during his presidency. After Jackson died in 1845 (his wife had died in 1829), the state of Tennessee purchased the property from his son.
    By 1889, the Ladies' Hermitage Association had been created to open the Hermitage as a museum. The rebuilt mansion features Jackson's furniture, wallpaper and other possessions. The original farmhouse and kitchen, called the "First Hermitage" and later used for slave quarters, have been restored to their appearance during slavery.

    James Buchanan's Wheatland, Pennsylvania

    James Buchanan, the fifteenth president (1857-1861).
    James Buchanan, the fifteenth president (1857-1861).
    The 15th president of the United States, James Buchanan served only one term from 1857-1861, presiding over a country increasingly divided over slavery and headed toward civil war.
    A lifelong bachelor, Buchanan purchased Wheatland near Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in 1848, and retreated there after his time in office. He raised his orphaned nieces and nephews there, and many of the period pieces on the first two floors belonged to him. Wheatland is now part of LancasterHistory.org's 10-acre Campus of History.

    Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, Indiana

    William Henry Harrison&#39;s (left) tenure as the nation&#39;s ninth president didn&#39;t last long. But his grandson, Benjamin Harrison, did serve a full four-year term as the 23rd president.
    William Henry Harrison's (left) tenure as the nation's ninth president didn't last long. But his grandson, Benjamin Harrison, did serve a full four-year term as the 23rd president.
    The 23rd president of the United States, Benjamin Harrison (1889-1893) was the grandson of the nation's ninth president, William Henry Harrison (32 days in 1841). Harrison built his home in Indianapolis after purchasing the land in 1867, and he resided at the 16-room Italianate house, outside of his presidency, for the rest of his life.
    Visitors can see 10 of the 16 rooms, restored and decorated with Harrison's possessions and other period pieces.
    Harrison planned his 1888 presidential campaign in the house library, which still has several of his bookcases and mementos, and he gave several speeches from the front porch, which inspired later "front porch" presidential campaign speeches.