(CNN) In a decidedly uncivil presidential election year, the homes of President George Washington and other early leaders of a young nation offer perspective amid the shouting and name-calling.

Their estates, their great contributions and their great mistakes can be explored as the National Park Service marks the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act on October 15.

The preservation act was passed in the wake of the post-World War II construction boom to protect places that hold the cultural heritage of the United States.

"This act has provided citizens and communities with tools to protect and preserve more than 90,000 significant sites," National Park Service Director Jonathan B. Jarvis told CNN. "And each site, from Jefferson's Monticello to Jefferson City's Historic District, and Jackson's Hermitage to Jackson, Wyoming's Huff Memorial Library, tells a part of the American story and reflects the ideals and personality of our country."