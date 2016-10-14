Anthony Bourdain and Eric Ripert explore China's Sichuan province Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT

(CNN) My friend Eric Ripert (maybe you know him from such previous buddy films as "Peru" and "Marseille" -- as well as the upcoming "Bad Boys VII: The Revenge") has never been to mainland China.

And due, perhaps, to his adherence to the teachings of Tibetan Buddhism -- and a friendship with Richard Gere -- he had concerns about what kind of a welcome he'd receive. For the first few nights, he slept with a tin foil helmet around his head, convinced, every time his cell phone dropped a call that "they" were on to him.

I assured him repeatedly that he was the very last person any Chinese secret services would give a shit about, but he was unconvinced. Nonetheless, his paranoia was acute.

More comically, the level of heat presented by the Sichuanese specialties in Chengdu, where we spent most of our time, was, shall we say, rather more than his delicate French palate was used to.

Coddled by years of foie gras, runny cheeses, flaky pastries and the subtle notes of many fine wines, the searing burn of the Sichuan dried chilies and the numbing, delightfully disorienting effects of the Sichuan peppercorns were a challenge.

