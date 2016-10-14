Story highlights No. 1 Djokovic struggles in China

Taken to three sets by No. 110

World No.1 struggles and appears agitated

(CNN) Top-ranked Novak Djokovic staved off a potential shock Friday as he held off the challenge of world No. 110 Mischa Zverev to reach the semifinals of the Shanghai Masters.

The defending champion rarely looked comfortable against his pumped-up German opponent, but fought back from a set down to eventually triumph 3-6 7-6 6-3 in two hours and 20 minutes.

The match statistics told their own story -- Djokovic made 37 unforced errors, landed only 53% of his first serves and had six double faults.

Afterward, he appeared agitated and seemed to claim a cameraman was too close to him before walking off court without giving the customary post-match interview.