(CNN) Legendary rugby sevens boss Sir Gordon Tietjens has been appointed as the new head coach of Samoa's sevens team just one month after retiring from duty with his native New Zealand .

"In entrusting our beloved sevens team to Gordon, we know we have a coach who understands how important rugby is to our people, and he has a deep appreciation for how to get the best out of the talent we know we have."

Tietjens was inducted into the International Rugby Board's (IRB) Hall of Fame in 2012.

He is the most successful sevens coach in history having won 12 Sevens World Series titles, two World Cup titles, and four Commonwealth golds.

Tiejtens is also credited for bringing through many players who then went on to star for the All Blacks 15-a-side team, including Jonah Lomu, Joe Rokocoko and Sonny Bill Williams.

The Samoan side Tietjens will take charge of failed to qualify for the Rio Olympics, the first time the sport was played at the Games, after suffering a shock defeat to Spain.

The nation does, however, have a history of performing strongly in rugby sevens. They won the 2009-10 World Series, a tournament in which Tietjens's All Blacks side finished second.

Reupena Levasa evades South African tacklers in Samoa's successful 2010 campaign.

"I have some commitments I need to complete before making the transition to Samoa, but I am hugely excited to be joining the Boys in Blue," Tietjens said.

"I am massively motivated to help them achieve their goal to be a consistent top performer on the world stage."

The 2016-17 IRB World Sevens Series begins in Dubai in early December with Tietjens set to take up his role with Samoa in the new year.