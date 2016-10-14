Hacked email: Dem operatives polled about Muslim faith of Obama's father

Story highlights The emails were published by WikiLeaks

Democrats said it was simply an effort to test Obama's vulnerabilities in a potential general election

Washington (CNN) A hacked email published by WikiLeaks this week shows that Democratic strategists -- including top political allies of Hillary Clinton -- were gauging voter attitudes about the Muslim faith of Barack Obama's father during Clinton's unsuccessful fight for the 2008 Democratic presidential nomination.

If this had come out in the midst of the 2008 Democratic primaries it would no doubt prompt angry comments from Obama campaign staffers and condemnations of attempts to other-ize the senator. But Democrats, not surprisingly, were mum Friday.

According to Tom Matzzie and Paul Begala, two Democratic consultants advising the 2008 polling effort by Progressive Media USA, it was simply an effort to test Obama's vulnerabilities in a potential general election against John McCain.

Begala and Matzzie told CNN that the group also tested arguments against Clinton, a claim that is backed up by a separate hacked email available on WikiLeaks as Document ID 2187.

"This is Campaigning 101," said Matzzie, who was the president and executive director of Progressive Media USA. "You test the vulnerabilities of your candidate -- something (Republicans) should have done for Donald Trump."

