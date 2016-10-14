(CNN) Suburban moms, first-time voters and well-educated women are taking to Twitter to explain exactly why they want Donald Trump to be the next president.

Some of the women tweeting made a point of saying they are smart, educated and rational thinkers -- who also happen to be Trump supporters.

#WomenWhoVoteTrump are strong, educated, independent and rational thinkers that can prioritize the issues our country faces.#NeverHillary — Tampa gal (@MyFlPerspective) October 14, 2016

I never knew I was so rare! According to polls, I'm not "supposed" to support Trump. Female, 45, MBA. MEDIA WRONG AGAIN #womenwhovotetrump — Rebecca R Winterowd (@RWinterowd) October 14, 2016

Others described which parts of Trump's platform they agree with, citing why they will be voting for the candidate.

#WomenWhoVoteTrump want a safe future 4 their families! Strong border, job & financial security & a MAN willing 2 take on the establishment! — Deplorable Me🇺🇸⚡⚡ (@chrgdup1973) October 14, 2016

One woman explained she was tired of the establishment, saying Trump is the kind of change that America needs.

#WomenWhoVoteTrump are tired of corrupt politicians, Washington elite, Celebrities telling us who to vote for, MSM bias, the establishment — Beverly Cross (@Bevansley1017) October 14, 2016

Some of Trump's supporters have jokingly embraced the term "deplorable," after Clinton described last month half of Trump's supporters as fitting into a " basket of deplorables ."

Proud to be one of the millions of #WomenWhoVoteTrump, 18 years old voting for the first time Nov 8th! #MAGA @TeamTrump @realDonaldTrump — Deplorable Giselle (@Gunmetal_Kitten) October 14, 2016

I'm a white, SUBURBAN mom.

I'm a small business owner.

I'm college educated.



I'm voting Trump. #WomenWhoVoteTrump — Deplorable Polodojo (@polodojo) October 14, 2016

The hashtag had more than 43,000 mentions as of Friday morning.