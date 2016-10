Story highlights Female Trump supporters are using Twitter to counter charges from women who said Trump sexually abused them

#WomenWhoVoteTrump aims to show who is really voting for Trump

(CNN) Suburban moms, first-time voters and well-educated women are taking to Twitter to explain exactly why they want Donald Trump to be the next president.

The passionate support comes in the wake of allegations from several women who said Trump sexually assaulted them. The women's charges were reported by the New York Times and People Magazine. CNN has not yet independently confirmed these accounts and Trump has denied the claims.

Despite many polls showing Trump significantly trailing with women voters nationally and in key swing states, women flooded Twitter with tweets using the hashtag #WomenWhoVoteTrump . The tweeters talked about everything from the reasons why they support Trump to descriptions of themselves, which aimed to undermine stereotypes about the kind of women who are Trump supporters.

Some of the women tweeting made a point of saying they are smart, educated and rational thinkers -- who also happen to be Trump supporters.