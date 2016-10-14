Story highlights
- Female Trump supporters are using Twitter to counter charges from women who said Trump sexually abused them
- #WomenWhoVoteTrump aims to show who is really voting for Trump
(CNN)Suburban moms, first-time voters and well-educated women are taking to Twitter to explain exactly why they want Donald Trump to be the next president.
The passionate support comes in the wake of allegations from several women who said Trump sexually assaulted them. The women's charges were reported by the New York Times and People Magazine. CNN has not yet independently confirmed these accounts and Trump has denied the claims.
The support is also on the heels of social conversations this week about instances of sexual assault and why women don't report.
Despite many polls showing Trump significantly trailing with women voters nationally and in key swing states, women flooded Twitter with tweets using the hashtag #WomenWhoVoteTrump. The tweeters talked about everything from the reasons why they support Trump to descriptions of themselves, which aimed to undermine stereotypes about the kind of women who are Trump supporters.
Some of the women tweeting made a point of saying they are smart, educated and rational thinkers -- who also happen to be Trump supporters.
Others described which parts of Trump's platform they agree with, citing why they will be voting for the candidate.
One woman explained she was tired of the establishment, saying Trump is the kind of change that America needs.
Some of Trump's supporters have jokingly embraced the term "deplorable," after Clinton described last month half of Trump's supporters as fitting into a "basket of deplorables."
The hashtag had more than 43,000 mentions as of Friday morning.