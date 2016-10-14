Little optimism as US considers next steps in Syria

Story highlights The meeting comes at a critical time in the conflict

None of the parties are expressing much optimism ahead of the talks

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama convened Friday a meeting of his National Security Council as the international community struggles to pursue an ever-elusive path toward peace in war-torn Syria.

In a gaggle with reporters before the meeting, Deputy White House Press Secretary Eric Schultz said the administration was focused on several goals with regard to Syria, including securing a reduction in violence, expanding access for humanitarian aid and ultimately helping to pave the way for a political transition.

The meeting comes at a critical time in the conflict, being referred to by some of the world's top diplomats as a "moment of truth" and a potential "turning point."

Secretary of State John Kerry will meet with international partners in the scenic lakeside city of Lausanne, Switzerland, on Saturday to discuss the path forward in Syria and see whether a new ceasefire agreement can be reached following a month of intense violence in and around Aleppo.

But none of the parties are expressing much optimism ahead of the talks.

