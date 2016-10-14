Soldiers help motorist in collision with bus in D.C.

Story highlights Two soldiers pull a driver from car before fire engulfs vehicle

(CNN) An Army general and his staff were the first to respond to a deadly collision between a car and Metrobus in southeast Washington.

Gen. Mark Milley , chief of staff of the Army, and soldiers were headed to Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Virginia in a two-car convoy Wednesday night when they spotted the crash at Suitland Parkway and Stanton Road.

The Army convoy pulled over, and four soldiers rendered aid at the scene, Army Lt. Col. Rob Shaw said.

Two of the soldiers helped to pull the driver from the vehicle before fire completely engulfed it, while the other two gave first aid to the injured person before an ambulance arrived, Shaw said.

CNN affiliate WJLA-TV. The driver of the car apparently ran a red light and hit the Metrobus on Stanton Road, DC police toldCNN affiliate WJLA-TV.

