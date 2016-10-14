Ruth Bader Ginsburg apologizes to Colin Kaepernick after criticizing anthem protest

Story highlights Ginsburg called protests by Kaepernick and others who refused to stand for the national anthem "really dumb"

Friday, she apologized, saying she was 'inappropriately dismissive and harsh'

Washington (CNN) Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said on Friday she was "inappropriately dismissive and harsh" in a recent interview when she said she thought it was "really dumb" for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and others to refuse to stand for the national anthem.

In a statement released by the court's public information officer, Ginsburg said she had been "barely aware of the incident or its purpose" and that she should have "declined to respond" when asked the question by Yahoo's Katie Couric.

"Some of you have inquired about a book interview in which I was asked how I felt about Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players who refused to stand for the national anthem," Ginsburg said. "Barely aware of the incident or its purpose, my comments were inappropriately dismissive and harsh. I should have declined to respond."

Kaepernick and other athletes at all levels have been refusing to stand for national anthem to protest racial injustice and police violence against African-Americans.

Friday marks the second time in recent months the 83-year-old Ginsburg has issued a statement regretting comments she made to reporters.

