It was a preview of the playbook that Republicans could employ

Green Bay, Wisconsin (CNN) Sen. Ron Johnson, suddenly surging in a re-election race where had been assumed all but dead by national Republicans, offered Friday what could be a closing message for Republicans nationwide: I am a check on Hillary Clinton.

Ever since Donald Trump began plummeting in nationwide and swing-state polls, Republicans in tough re-election fights have been weighing how aggressively to elbow out their presidential candidate. Several competitive candidates have disavowed Trump entirely -- but others have tried to traipse the tightrope.

Debating here in the shadow of Lambeau Field in his first showdown against his Democratic challenger, former Sen. Russ Feingold, Johnson attempted to do just that, rolling out a check-and-balance argument.

The strategy allows Johnson -- and other Republicans -- to effectively concede the presidential race without having to invite Trump's scorn with an un-endorsement.

"I'm not going to defend the indefensible," said Johnson when asked if he could pledge to "100%" support Trump given the spate of recent allegations of sexual misconduct against him. "But I will hold whoever is our president accountable."

