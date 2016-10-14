Paul Ryan does his best to avoid Donald Trump

Story highlights Ryan gave a major speech in Madison but didn't mention Trump's name

He answered pre-screened questions from Republicans not involving Trump

(CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan delivered a closing argument Friday about the stakes of the election -- without ever mentioning the Donald Trump-dominated slugfest consuming the Republican Party.

The Republican congressman didn't once say Trump's name in what he billed as a "major" policy address in Madison, Wisconsin, and a subsequent question-and-answer session with Republican students.

Ryan instead acknowledged the election had taken some "dark" turns and gave Republicans their most explicit warning yet that they must act to prevent the possibility of a Democratic sweep of power in the White House and Congress. He argued that a Hillary Clinton presidency would make America a place of "gloom" and "grayness" and would produce an out-of-control government that twists the law and Constitution and extinguishes liberty.

"That is the America Hillary Clinton wants. And if given control of Washington — if given control of Congress — it is the kind of America she will stop at nothing to have," Ryan said.

For two straight days, Ryan has avoided questions on Trump. He canceled a scheduled 30-minute meeting with business leaders Thursday. And Ryan's office pre-screened the questions and selected ones submitted by College Republicans that spotlighted the House GOP's election-year agenda, according to a source involved with organizing the event.

