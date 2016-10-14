Story highlights President Barack Obama made Friday his fourth campaign rally in support of Clinton

Cleveland, Ohio (CNN) Facing a seemingly endless presidential campaign, marked by a viciousness and vulgarity not seen in either of his own election contests, President Barack Obama has boiled his incredulity down to one phrase.

"Come on, man," a grinning Obama repeated twice during a lakeside campaign rally for Hillary Clinton here on Friday.

Deploying a sharp line against Trump's claims to be for the working class, Obama wondered why anyone would believe the nominee's claims.

"If a guy's spent 70 years on this earth showing no regard for working people, there's no record that he's supported (the) minimum wage or supported collective bargaining, invested in poor communities, and then suddenly he's going to be the champion of working people? Come on," Obama said.

He was speaking during his fourth campaign rally in support of Clinton, coming to Ohio as the window for early voting opens in this key electoral prize. Each of his stump speeches has sharpened his attack lines about the Republican Party's presidential nominee, from his avoidance of paying taxes to his treatment of women.

