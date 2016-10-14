Voter registration deadline extended for parts of North Carolina

Story highlights The new voter registration deadline is for Wednesday

Florida also extended it's voter registration deadline for Wednesday as well

Washington (CNN) North Carolina is extending its voter registration deadline in some parts of the state in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.

North Carolina Superior Court Judge Donald W. Stephens ordered voter registration to be extended until Wednesday in the 36 counties receiving assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Kellie Myers, an administrator for the state's 10th judicial district, told CNN.

The North Carolina Democratic Party filed a lawsuit earlier Friday in Superior Court requesting an immediate hearing on the matter, Myers said.

The original deadline was 5 p.m. ET on Friday. Voter registration in the rest of the state ended Friday as scheduled.

"Our agency appreciates Judge Stephens' thoughtful consideration of this matter and will fully comply with his order," Kim Westbrook Strach, the executive director of the state's board of elections, said in a statement.

