Party People is a new podcast from CNN where a pair of conservative CNN contributors talk to influential voices about the future of conservatism and the Republican party.

(CNN) The Atlantic politics reporter Molly Ball said the worst case scenario for Donald Trump's campaign would be running a "salted-earth campaign."

"Donald Trump is doing everything he can to drag the Republican party down with him, to turn the base against people like Paul Ryan and other well-meaning Republicans who want to rebuild the party in a constructive way," Ball told CNN's Party People podcast hosts Kevin Madden and Mary Katherine Ham in an interview published Friday.

She added that Trump's recent speeches on the stump show his intentions to bring down the GOP establishment, taking fractures that already exist in the party and creating massive schisms that could tear Republicans ideologically apart.

Ball cast doubt over the GOP presidential candidate's current strategy, stating that "the political talent in the campaign is quite thin" as many professional Republicans did not want to work in the campaign.

An "island of misfit toys," she called those working in the Trump camp.