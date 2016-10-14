Pence: I 'absolutely' believe Trump's denials

Story highlights Mike Pence said the claims are "unsubstantiated" and "categorically false"

(CNN) Mike Pence said he "absolutely" believes Donald Trump's denials of sexual assault allegations, telling Friday morning news shows to "stay tuned" for information that he says will debunk the charges.

"Donald Trump has asserted that all of these recent unsubstantiated allegations are categorically false, and I do believe him," Pence told "CBS This Morning." "What he has made clear is that was talk, regrettable talk on his part, but that there were no actions and that he categorically denied these latest unsubstantiated allegations."

"Just stay tuned, I know that there is more information that is going to be coming out that will back his claims that this is all categorically false," the Republican vice presidential hopeful said.

Pence made a similar claim in another interview Friday morning on "Fox and Friends."

"He's categorically denied these, and there will be more evidence coming out that supports, you know, his position on this," Pence told Fox News.

