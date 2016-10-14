Pence: I 'absolutely' believe Trump's denials

Story highlights
- Mike Pence said the claims are "unsubstantiated" and "categorically false"
- Pence also said to "stay tuned' for more information that he claims will contradict the allegations
(CNN)Mike Pence said he "absolutely" believes Donald Trump's denials of sexual assault allegations, telling Friday morning news shows to "stay tuned" for information that he says will debunk the charges.
"Donald Trump has asserted that all of these recent unsubstantiated allegations are categorically false, and I do believe him," Pence told "CBS This Morning." "What he has made clear is that was talk, regrettable talk on his part, but that there were no actions and that he categorically denied these latest unsubstantiated allegations."
"Just stay tuned, I know that there is more information that is going to be coming out that will back his claims that this is all categorically false," the Republican vice presidential hopeful said.
Pence made a similar claim in another interview Friday morning on "Fox and Friends."
"He's categorically denied these, and there will be more evidence coming out that supports, you know, his position on this," Pence told Fox News.
"What evidence is coming out?" host Ainsley Earhardt asked.
"Well, the campaign is working on bringing that information out," Pence responded.
Though he repeatedly declined to share that information, Pence pressed the case throughout the morning interviews that the allegations against Trump -- a spate of which have emerged in media reports this week -- are a false attempt to smear Trump and help the Clinton campaign.
"We are simply not going to allow the slander and lies emerging from the Clinton political machine -- and being propagated in the media -- to distract from the real issues affecting the American people," Pence said on CBS.
On Fox, he repeated the charge. "The American people see all of this effort by many in the national media to distract from the failed policies of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton."
Trump has denied all the claims against him. They have not been independently confirmed by CNN.
Asked if there was a "red line" Trump could cross that might cause him to leave the Republican ticket, Pence demurred. "We're in this campaign and we're in it to win," he said.
Pence then praised Trump's performance in the second presidential debate, saying Trump showed "humility" and "heart" and "focused that national presidential debate on the issues that really affect the American people at home and abroad."
Pence also lightly criticized his former colleague, current House Speaker Paul Ryan, for his public break with Trump after the release of the controversial "Access Hollywood" tape featuring Trump talking about women in sexually aggressive terms.
"Paul Ryan is my friend, but honestly, I would like to see Republican leaders supporting the Republican nominee for president of the United States," Pence said on "Fox and Friends." "What's encouraging to me is despite the fact that some Republicans have decided to go in a different direction, the overwhelming majority of leaders and Republicans are standing with Donald Trump as the next president of the United States."
And on "CBS This Morning," the governor forcefully responded to a question about Russia's suspected role in recent political hacks, highlighted by WikiLeaks, that have roiled the 2016 election -- and which his running mate has downplayed, prompting criticism.
"Oh, I've condemned Russia for any potential involvement or compromise of the cybersecurity of this country, whatever their motivations are. But candidly, the involvement of any foreign government in American politics should be troubling to the American people."