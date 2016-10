Melania Trump keeps low profile as allegations fly

Story highlights Melania Trump is in a unique position to defend Trump

Other political spouses have stood by their husbands when they were accused of sexual impropriety

Washington (CNN) As Donald Trump faces mounting accusations of sexual misconduct this week, the most important woman in his inner circle, his wife Melania, has been silent.

Experts in crisis management say if there ever was a time for her to speak given her unique role in Trump's life, it would be now, as her husband faces new claims this week of sexual improprieties and groping, which he has denied.

"The first rule of crisis communication when you're in a crisis like this -- allegations of infidelity -- is, the spouse has to be there, standing by their husband or wife," said crisis communications consultant Richard Levick. "Where's his wife? Where are they standing side by side, hand in hand?"

With less than four weeks until the election, a Trump campaign spokesperson would not comment on whether Melania Trump will appear on her husband's behalf. Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump's daughter with his first wife and someone who had often vouched for her father's relationship with women, returned to the campaign trail on Thursday, though she was not asked about the current controversies embroiling his campaign.

Melania Trump issued a statement the day after the release of a 2005 tape that showed him bragging about being able to grope women and get away with it, condemning her husband's words but saying she had forgiven him.

