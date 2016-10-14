Woman accuses Trump of assault in NYC club

Story highlights Anderson said she was in a crowded NYC nightclub sitting next to Trump in the early 1990s

She says he reached up her skirt without talking to her, and without permission

(CNN) A photographer and former model on Friday accused Donald Trump of reaching up her skirt without permission at a crowded New York City nightclub.

"I was sitting on the couch with my girlfriends," Kristin Anderson told CNN's Anderson Cooper. "It was at a club ... Next thing I know, there is a hand up my skirt. I basically just pushed the hand away, turned and looked, got up off the couch and we all moved."

"I recognized the eyebrows right away and I turned to my girlfriends and I was like 'look at this dude,' and they are like, 'That's Donald Trump,' and I was like, 'Oh yeah, that's Donald Trump, the eyebrows," she continued.

"They're being very brave" Kristin Anderson wanted to support "other women" by sharing her story of #Trump encounter https://t.co/0hvyMTi4UW — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) October 15, 2016

Anderson first made the allegations to The Washington Post, which reported that the incident took place in the early 1990s as well as her claim that Trump touched her vagina.

CNN has not yet independently verified Anderson's account.

