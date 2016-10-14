Woman accuses Trump of assault in NYC club

Story highlights
(CNN)A photographer and former model on Friday accused Donald Trump of reaching up her skirt without permission at a crowded New York City nightclub.
"I was sitting on the couch with my girlfriends," Kristin Anderson told CNN's Anderson Cooper. "It was at a club ... Next thing I know, there is a hand up my skirt. I basically just pushed the hand away, turned and looked, got up off the couch and we all moved."
"I recognized the eyebrows right away and I turned to my girlfriends and I was like 'look at this dude,' and they are like, 'That's Donald Trump,' and I was like, 'Oh yeah, that's Donald Trump, the eyebrows," she continued.
Anderson first made the allegations to The Washington Post, which reported that the incident took place in the early 1990s as well as her claim that Trump touched her vagina.
CNN has not yet independently verified Anderson's account.
Her account comes as numerous women have accused Trump this week of groping them in the past. Trump has vehemently denied the accusations.
Anderson told Cooper she did not consider her experience to be sexual assault at the time and did not report it to club management because she did not have confidence they would act on her complaint.
"Could I have said something?" she asked. "Maybe? But who am I going to tell?"
"Assault in my mind meant something else," she said. "Hitting was assault. I was very unaware of mental abuse, manipulation, bullying."
Trump on Friday called Anderson's account "nonsense" and "false," arguing that he rarely sits alone, even though Anderson never claimed Trump was sitting alone at the time of the incident.
"I was sitting alone by myself and then I went wah to somebody," Trump said at a Greensboro, North Carolina, rally, motioning to his side as he attempted to re-enact Anderson's account of his behavior.