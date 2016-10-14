Story highlights Hillary Clinton joked with Ellen Degeneres in an interview Thursday

The Democratic presidential nominee revealed what's frustrating about debating Donald Trump

(CNN) Hillary Clinton shimmied her way through an interview on "Ellen" Thursday, breaking out her signature move from the first presidential debate and recounting how it played out during that contest.

"Does everyone do that to you now?" asked host Ellen DeGeneres.

"Yeah, I like it. I didn't even know I was doing it," Clinton said in an interview scheduled to air Friday. "I knew that I said, 'Woo!' I knew that, but I didn't know that I did the little shimmy to go along with it. And then afterwards I saw it and now people are always saying, 'do the shimmy, do the shimmy,' you know?"

Clinton also revealed what it was like sharing the stage with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump during the more recent debate last Sunday, joking that Trump would "literally stalk me around the stage."

"My opponent, Donald Trump, was going to try to dominate the space almost to the exclusion of the people who were sitting there. I mean, they were sitting there so that we could talk to them," the former Secretary of State said.

