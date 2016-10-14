Clinton on Trump: 'The disturbing stories keep coming'

Story highlights "This is who Donald Trump really is," Clinton said

Clinton avoided discussing specifics related to the accusations against Trump

Seattle (CNN) Hillary Clinton commented on a series of sexual assault allegations leveled against Donald Trump on Friday when she told supporters in Seattle that the "the disturbing stories keep coming."

Clinton has largely avoided commenting directly on allegations that have rocked Trump's campaign, instead leaving that to her surrogates while she tries to focus on a more positive message.

"The whole world has heard how Donald Trump brags about mistreating women and the disturbing stories keep coming," Clinton said at a fundraiser here. "This is who Donald Trump really is. We know that. Now we have to demonstrate who we are. America is better than this."

Clinton avoided discussing specifics related to the accusations against Trump. Several women have come forward in the past week to accuse the GOP nominee of groping them, and Trump has vehemently denied the charges.

Clinton said that she didn't care about the attacks Trump planned to level against her, but that she would "stand up and defend everyone else that he insults, he degrades, he demeans."

Read More