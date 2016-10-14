Story highlights Kristin Anderson said the incident occurred in Manhattan in the early 1990s

The Trump campaign has rejected Anderson's allegation

Greensboro, North Carolina (CNN) Another woman is accusing Donald Trump this week of groping her without her consent, alleging in an interview that Trump slid his fingers under her skirt and touched her vagina through her underwear.

Kristin Anderson, now a 46-year-old photographer living in California, told the Washington Post in an interview published Friday that the incident occurred on a night out in Manhattan in the early 1990s when she was an aspiring model.

Anderson told the Post that she was sitting with friends at a Manhattan nightclub when suddenly a man who she quickly recognized as Trump put his hand up her skirt. The two had not spoken or met before the incident occurred, Anderson said.

CNN has not yet independently verified Anderson's account. Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks said in a statement the account is a "total fabrication."

"It is illogical and nonsensical to think Donald Trump was alone in a nightclub in Manhattan and that the alleged incident and recognition of Mr. Trump went unnoticed by both the woman involved and anyone else in this 'crowded' venue."

