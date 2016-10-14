Trump casts away his teleprompters

Story highlights Since mid-August, Trump has delivered every rally speech with teleprompters on stage

Trump spent most of Friday discussing sexual assault allegations against him

Charlotte, North Carolina (CNN) Donald Trump earlier this week said the "shackles" have been taken off his campaign -- and on Friday, he cast aside one of the foremost symbols of a disciplined presidential bid: his teleprompters.

Reverting back to the days of his insurgent bid for the Republican nomination, he knocked over the teleprompters beside him on stage and went back to his off-the-cuff style.

"These teleprompters haven't been working for 20 minutes. And I actually like my speeches without the teleprompters," Trump said before grabbing one of the stands holding up the teleprompter panel to his right, which had toppled over.

"Get this thing out of here!" he shouted.

Moments later, both teleprompters were gone from the stage of the candidate who had long resisted delivering speeches off a teleprompter before giving in two months ago. Since mid-August, Trump has delivered every rally speech with teleprompters on stage.

