Trump rants about sexual assault allegations

Trump disputed Friday the account of one of the women

Greensboro, North Carolina (CNN) Donald Trump's campaign advisers want him to focus on the issues, but the Republican nominee is continuing to talk about the allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct that have been leveled against him this week.

"My people always say, 'Don't talk about it, talk about jobs, talk about the economy,'" Trump explained to his supporters here on Friday. "But I feel I have to talk about it because you have to dispute when somebody says something."

And for a chunk of his speech on Friday, Trump did just that, forcefully denying the allegations that he kissed and groped several women without their consent -- actions that he had bragged about being able to do in a 2005 tape -- and arguing that if just a sliver of voters believe those allegations, he will lose the election.

"If 5% of the people think it's true -- and maybe 10% -- we don't win," Trump said.

Trump's rant on Friday came less than two hours after two more women came forward to allege Trump groped them without their consent. One of women, Summer Zervos, made her accusations during Trump's rally.

