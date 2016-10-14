Trump on sex assault allegations: 'I am a victim'

Story highlights Two more women on Friday alleged Trump groped them

(CNN) Donald Trump on Friday called himself a "victim" as more women continued to come forward on Friday accusing him of sexual assault and harassment.

"As you have seen, I am a victim of one of the great political smear campaigns in the history of our country," he said at a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday night. "They are coming after me to try and destroy what is considered by even them the greatest movement in the history of our country."

Trump's comments came as he once again alleged it's "all false stuff" and there is a "concerted effort" to take down his campaign, ignoring calls from his campaign advisers to focus on economic issues rather than responding to the allegations.

"My people always say, 'Don't talk about it, talk about jobs, talk about the economy,'" Trump explained to his supporters in Greensboro earlier on Friday. "But I feel I have to talk about it because you have to dispute when somebody says something."

And during his two rallies on Friday, Trump did just that, forcefully denying the allegations that he kissed and groped several women without their consent -- actions he had bragged about being able to do in a 2005 tape -- and arguing that if just a sliver of voters believe those allegations, he will lose the election.

