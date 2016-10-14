Protester attacked at Trump rally

Story highlights Several of Trump's North Carolina rallies have been marked by violence against protesters

It was not immediately clear if anyone was arrested in the scuffle

Greensboro, North Carolina (CNN) A protester at a Donald Trump rally on Friday was shoved and put in a headlock by supporters of the Republican nominee.

The altercation, just the latest incident of violence against protesters at Trump rallies, came moments after Trump pointed directly at the protester and told him to "get out!"

Trump supporters began shouting at the man before one male Trump supporter and then another began shoving the protester, who was holding an American flag upside down.

A third man wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and a "Gays for Trump" shirt then forcefully grabbed the protester and began rushing him toward the exit. The protester briefly escaped the man's grasp, but the Trump supporter quickly put the protester in a headlock.

As the two men scrapped, a police officer intervened to break up the scuffle and escorted the protester out of the venue.

