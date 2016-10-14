Donald Trump in 1998: 'Imagine how controversial I'd be'

Story highlights Chris Matthews was asking Trump about someday running for president

Trump's history with women has been in sharp focus

Washington (CNN) Even Donald Trump was able to predict more than a decade ago that he'd be a lightning rod for controversy were he to ever run for president, according to newly resurfaced video.

In a video picked up by Fusion and rebroadcast by NBC this week, Trump told Chris Matthews in a 1998 interview that aired on CNBC that his history with women would be an issue should he make a bid for the White House.

"Can you imagine how controversial I'd be?" Trump said in the clip. "You think about (Bill Clinton) with the women. How about me with the women? Can you imagine?"

According to Fusion, Matthews was asking Trump about someday running for president.

