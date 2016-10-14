Trump Jr.: Women who can't handle harassment 'don't belong in the work force'

Story highlights
- Trump, Jr. is an Trump Organization executive vice president
- "If you have a guys' place, you have a guys place," he said
Washington (CNN)Donald Trump Jr. once suggested women who can't handle workplace sexual harassment should become kindergarten teachers.
"If you have a guys' place, you have a guys place," Trump Jr., the Republican candidate's oldest son, said in a 2013 interview on the "Opie and Anthony Show," which resurfaced Thursday in a post by Buzzfeed. "I have a hard time letting go of that. Maybe I'm not gonna have a choice."
One of the radio show hosts added that some women call that "harassment."
"If you can't handle some of the basic stuff that's become a problem in the workforce today, you don't belong in the work force. You should go maybe teach kindergarten," Trump responded.
Trump also complained about the timing a woman is allowed to assert accuse a man of sexual harassment.
"I can play along. I can be fine and then I can decide randomly, you know, 'Now you have crossed the line,'" he said.
CNN has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.
Trump, who has emerged as one of his father's most vocal surrogates, has previously pointed to the number of women executives in Trump companies as a testament to his father's respect for women.
His comments are back in the spotlight as his father's campaign is rocked this week with mounting allegations that he groped several women. Trump has denied the incidents happened and CNN has not yet independently verified the accusations.