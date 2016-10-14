Trump Jr.: Women who can't handle harassment 'don't belong in the work force'

Story highlights Trump, Jr. is an Trump Organization executive vice president

"If you have a guys' place, you have a guys place," he said

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump Jr. once suggested women who can't handle workplace sexual harassment should become kindergarten teachers.

"If you have a guys' place, you have a guys place," Trump Jr., the Republican candidate's oldest son, said in a 2013 interview on the "Opie and Anthony Show," which resurfaced Thursday in a post by Buzzfeed . "I have a hard time letting go of that. Maybe I'm not gonna have a choice."

One of the radio show hosts added that some women call that "harassment."

"If you can't handle some of the basic stuff that's become a problem in the workforce today, you don't belong in the work force. You should go maybe teach kindergarten," Trump responded.

Trump also complained about the timing a woman is allowed to assert accuse a man of sexual harassment.

