Trump: I 'wasn't impressed' when Clinton walked in front of me at debate

Washington (CNN)Donald Trump said Friday he "wasn't impressed" when Hillary Clinton walked by him at the presidential debate on Sunday.
"The other day I'm standing at my podium and she walks in front of me, right? She walks in front of me and when she walked in front of me. Believe me, I wasn't impressed, but she walks in front of me," he said at a campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina.
It was not clear what he meant when he said he "wasn't impressed" and a message left with the Trump campaign was not immediately returned. But Trump has commented on women's appearances in recent days, particularly those who have made sexual assault allegations against him.
He attacked one of his accusers' appearances -- though he didn't specify which one -- at his rally Friday.
"When you looked at that horrible woman last night, you said, 'I don't think so.' The stories are total fiction, they're 100% made up. They never happened. They never would happen. I don't think they'd happen with many people, but they certainly wouldn't happen with me," he said about about one of the women.
And at a rally in Florida on Thursday, Trump attacked Natasha Stoynoff, a People magazine reporter who has alleged that she had been physically attacked by Trump at Mar-a-Lago while she was on assignment in December 2005.
"Take a look, you take a look, look at her, look at her words -- you tell me what you think. I don't think so," Trump said.
Trump -- who raised eyebrows at Sunday's debate by standing close behind Clinton as she spoke -- has claimed in recent days that Clinton upstaged him at the event.
"Did you see what she said, that I entered her space? This is a liar. I am standing at my podium, I have got my chair and Crooked Hillary Clinton walks across the stage right in front of me," Trump said at a rally in Florida on Tuesday.
In his rally Friday, Trump commented on the recent allegations against him from women who accused him of sexual assault, calling it "all 100% fiction."
"They are all false, they're totally invented, fiction, all 100% totally and completely fabricated," he said during his rally. "Never met this person, these people, I don't know who they are."