Trump: I 'wasn't impressed' when Clinton walked in front of me at debate

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump said Friday he "wasn't impressed" when Hillary Clinton walked by him at the presidential debate on Sunday.

"The other day I'm standing at my podium and she walks in front of me, right? She walks in front of me and when she walked in front of me. Believe me, I wasn't impressed, but she walks in front of me," he said at a campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina.

It was not clear what he meant when he said he "wasn't impressed" and a message left with the Trump campaign was not immediately returned. But Trump has commented on women's appearances in recent days, particularly those who have made sexual assault allegations against him.

He attacked one of his accusers' appearances -- though he didn't specify which one -- at his rally Friday.

"When you looked at that horrible woman last night, you said, 'I don't think so.' The stories are total fiction, they're 100% made up. They never happened. They never would happen. I don't think they'd happen with many people, but they certainly wouldn't happen with me," he said about about one of the women.