Ex-White House social secretary: 'This is the real Michelle Obama'

Desiree Rogers said Friday it was a chance to see the first lady's passion

Washington (CNN) Former White House Social Secretary Desiree Rogers said Friday that the first lady's passionate speech Thursday condemning sexual misconduct allegations against Donald Trump is "the real Michelle Obama."

"I think the emotion you hear in her voice. Her ability to really articulate personally what this really means to her and how this can impact this nation," Rogers said on CNN's "New Day." "You're hearing something from the heart. This is not made up. This is her."

Obama called recently unearthed comments by the Republican presidential nominee "shocking" and "demeaning," and below "basic standards of human decency."

"I can't believe I'm saying a candidate for president of the United States has bragged about sexually assaulting women," Obama said at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Rogers said Obama was so emotional because Trump's "ridiculous" comments resonated personally with her.

