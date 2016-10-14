How Supreme Court made it harder to stop sex harassment

Story highlights 25 years after the Anita Hill hearings, there's a significant legal barrier that prevents many victims of sexual harassment from suing their employers, Vijay Das writes

(CNN) October marks the 25th anniversary of the storied Anita Hill Senate committee hearings on the confirmation of Clarence Thomas' nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In testimony that riveted the nation, the Senate Judiciary Committee heard Hill's allegations that her then-supervisor at the U.S. Department of Education and at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Clarence Thomas, made unwelcome sexual comments to her at work. On October 15, the Senate confirmed Thomas' nomination to the court.

Today, sexual harassment remains a serious issue infecting America's workplaces. What's really telling about Donald Trump's comments in the leaked 2005 "Access Hollywood" hot mic tape is that we are living in a culture in which men feel entitled to make sexual advances upon women without their consent.

Workplace harassment is unfortunately all too common in all types of employment settings. Just look at the allegations by high-profile Fox News employees that resulted in a reported $20 million settlement with Gretchen Carlson and smaller settlements with others.

Yet many people might be surprised to learn that the legal landscape for bringing harassment cases is more challenging now than a quarter century ago. When Anita Hill brought her accusations, working women had more authority to challenge supervisors that sexually harassed them.