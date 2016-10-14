Story highlights Nico Hulkenberg to join Renault F1 team

Set to agree two-year contract with former world constructors champion

(CNN) Nico Hulkenberg will leave Force India at the end of the 2016 season, the British-based team has announced.

In a statement published on the team's official website , Force India said the German driver wished to "explore fresh opportunities" within the sport.

"Everybody at Sahara Force India wishes Nico well as he embarks upon a different path in Formula One," team principal Vijay Mallya said in a statement.

"Having spent five years with us, Nico has become a great friend and contributed a huge amount to the team's success. He's an outstanding driver, who has scored more points for this team than anybody else," Mallya continued.

"While it's true we will miss Nico, we respect his decision to explore fresh opportunities and it would be wrong to stand in his way."

Read More