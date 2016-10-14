Story highlights
- Nico Hulkenberg to join Renault F1 team
- Set to agree two-year contract with former world constructors champion
(CNN)Nico Hulkenberg will leave Force India at the end of the 2016 season, the British-based team has announced.
In a statement published on the team's official website, Force India said the German driver wished to "explore fresh opportunities" within the sport.
"Everybody at Sahara Force India wishes Nico well as he embarks upon a different path in Formula One," team principal Vijay Mallya said in a statement.
"Having spent five years with us, Nico has become a great friend and contributed a huge amount to the team's success. He's an outstanding driver, who has scored more points for this team than anybody else," Mallya continued.
"While it's true we will miss Nico, we respect his decision to explore fresh opportunities and it would be wrong to stand in his way."
Speculation about Hulkenberg's next move has focused on the Renault team after the 29-year-old playfully tweeted an image of Sport Bild's homepage on Friday morning which featured news about the German's future.
Renault have yet to confirm the news, but reports suggest Hulkenberg has signed a two-year deal with the French team.
Ambition
Hulkenberg began his F1 career in 2010 and joined Force India the following season but has yet to finish on the podium -- he has finished fourth three times in 111 race starts to date.
Hulkenberg arrived in F1 having won the GP2 Series at the first attempt in 2009 -- matching the feat of current Mercedes pairing Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg -- and won the Le Mans 24-hour race with the Porsche team in 2015.
It's not yet clear who his teammate will be, but with current Renault drivers Jolyon Palmer and Kevin Magnussen languishing in 16th and 17th respectively, Hulkenberg's expected move means at least one of them will lose their seat.
As a new-look Renault team bids to recapture the glory years of Fernando Alonso, who won back-to-back world titles in 2005 and 2006, the Hulk will be hoping he's finally found a team that can help him achieve his dream of winning the F1 drivers' championship.