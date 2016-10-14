Formula E: Hong Kong race 'a massive step up'

(CNN) One down, 11 to go.

CNN: It was Formula E's first time in Hong Kong and also your first visit. What did you make of it?

Nicki Shields filming for CNN's Supercharged show at Hong Kong's famous Victoria Peak.

Nicki Shields : "Hot! Very hot ... really, really hot! Us Brits always love to complain about the weather but now I'm home in London it's really cold and I hate it. I want to go back!

"Hong Kong is such a vibrant city — lots of hustle and bustle. What I loved about it is that it's very small, very intense -- it doesn't take long to get anywhere but each part has a slightly different feel.

Hong Kong's cosmopolitan streets and markets are awash with color and life.

"I went to Ladies Market which has a great vibe. It's so chaotic with swarms of people, traffic, neon lights everywhere, tall buildings with air-con hanging out the back all dropping water on your head! There's something quite raw about it.

"So there's that side of the city, but then you've got the more glamorous, high-end areas -- you can go for drinks in your hotel before heading into Soho where there are loads of bars and whatever cuisine you want. It's very multicultural."

CNN: How did Hong Kong's Central Harborfront rate with other Formula E race venues you've visited?

The 1.8-kilometer Hong Kong track was located on the Central Harborfront.

NS: "I think everyone was completely blown away by it. (Formula E CEO) "I think everyone was completely blown away by it. (Formula E CEO) Alejandro Agag always said he wanted to race in Hong Kong and it was fantastic to actually get there. We've raced in city centers before but never in such a prime location.

"No one -- from the team principals right down to the drivers, engineers and mechanics -- could quite believe we were racing in such an incredible location.

"There was also a definite sense that Hongkongers were really behind it too -- they put on a mixed martial arts show on the Friday night and a concert on the Saturday all leading up to Sunday's race.

"But it wasn't just the track that was amazing, the eVillage was fantastic too. The car manufacturers -- Jaguar, BMW, Renault -- invested a lot of time and energy into it."

There were many interactive games for fans to enjoy at the Hong Kong ePrix eVillage.

CNN: What did you make of the track? Some of the drivers said it was a little short and quite narrow but how did it look to you?

NS: "As with all street circuits overtaking can be hard -- it's in their nature that they're narrow and Hong Kong was particularly so. But in terms with what we saw with the race there was plenty of overtaking -- these drivers always find a way to pass! We definitely saw more overtaking in Hong Kong than we did (at the London ePrix) in Battersea and they are quite similar in terms of width.

CNN: You've been covering Formula E since it started. How is it evolving?

Renault's Sebastien Buemi racing around London's Battersea Park during season one.

NS: "In the first championship (2014/15) all the teams started off with the same car and then in the second year there were changes to allow teams to invest in their own power trains, so you saw a couple of manufacturers investing -- Renault eDams spent a lot of money and it produced a very fast car."

Photos: Hong Kong ePrix Photos: Hong Kong ePrix Hong Kong hosted its first Formula E race on Sunday. Hide Caption 1 of 19 Photos: Hong Kong ePrix The International Finance Center skyscraper behind the temporary grandstands surrounding Hong Kong's Central Harborfront. Hide Caption 2 of 19 Photos: Hong Kong ePrix Cleaners prepare the grandstands on Sunday morning ahead of the Hong Kong race. Hide Caption 3 of 19 Photos: Hong Kong ePrix The ePrix got the thumbs up from these pit-lane stewards. Hide Caption 4 of 19 Photos: Hong Kong ePrix Spectators enjoy a stroll around the Formula E eVillage. Hide Caption 5 of 19 Photos: Hong Kong ePrix New FIA Formula E team Jaguar had lots of games to entertain visitors to the Hong Kong ePrix eVillage on Sunday - this little guy gave this reaction-time test his best shot... Hide Caption 6 of 19 Photos: Hong Kong ePrix There were plenty of selfie sticks in use around the eVillage at the Hong Kong ePrix. Hide Caption 7 of 19 Photos: Hong Kong ePrix Some happy customers enjoying the eVillage on Sunday. Hide Caption 8 of 19 Photos: Hong Kong ePrix A Formula E fan tries out the latest Virtual Reality technology at the Jaguar entertainment stand. Hide Caption 9 of 19 Photos: Hong Kong ePrix Fans trying their hand a driving game in the Renault e.dams stand. Hide Caption 10 of 19 Photos: Hong Kong ePrix A cameraman films the action from above the track. Hide Caption 11 of 19 Photos: Hong Kong ePrix The weekend weather forecast was for rain, but umbrella's were only needed to shield from the sun in the eVillage. Hide Caption 12 of 19 Photos: Hong Kong ePrix CNN Supercharged presenter, Nicki Shields filming links in the pit lane on Sunday. Hide Caption 13 of 19 Photos: Hong Kong ePrix Mahindra Racing on the grid shortly before Sunday's ePrix. Hide Caption 14 of 19 Photos: Hong Kong ePrix Sweden's Marcus Rosenqvist, who replaced Bruno Senna at Mahindra Racing, talks to Indy Car legend-turned Formula E commentator, Dario Franchitti. Hide Caption 15 of 19 Photos: Hong Kong ePrix The grid was packed before lights out with local celebs, dignitaries and teams making final preparations for the race. Hide Caption 16 of 19 Photos: Hong Kong ePrix Polesitter Nelson Piquet Jr talking to the media on the grid ahead of Sunday's race. Hide Caption 17 of 19 Photos: Hong Kong ePrix Race winner Sebastien Buemi savors victory after taking the checkered flag at the first Hong Kong ePrix. Hide Caption 18 of 19 Photos: Hong Kong ePrix Formula E mascots ACee and DC on the grid before Sunday's race. Hide Caption 19 of 19

"You can see when you walk down the pit lane that there's been huge amounts of investment -- NextEV has a mezzanine level this year -- and they've done the same with the cars.

"It feels like there's been a massive step up from season two to season three in terms of partners involved which I think is a sign that manufacturers are really believing in Formula E."