(CNN) Emerson Fittipaldi and his nine-year-old son are on the road in a giant motorhome and if their journey goes to plan it will take them all the way to Formula One.

The Brazilian two-time F1 world champion and Indy 500 winner, not far off his 70th birthday, is happy to play chauffeur these days rolling down the freeway under blue skies and in the shadows of palm trees.

It's his youngest son -- also christened Emerson Fittipaldi -- who is now nurturing a racing instinct behind the wheel of a go-kart.

"I love driving," Fittipaldi tells CNN's The Circuit with a smile. "We've been traveling with the motorhome to different parts of the States.

"It's great for the family because we are here together for race weekends. We're sleeping here, eating here and then waking up in the morning at the race track. It's so convenient."

