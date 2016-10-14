Story highlights "We will liberate the people of Hawija, Riyadh and Rashad," Iraqi Prime Minister says

Friction between Iraq and Turkey threatens cohesion among anti-ISIS forces

(CNN) The countdown to retake the Iraqi city of Mosul from ISIS has begun, but the battle for Hawija -- another ISIS-controlled city in nearby Kirkuk province -- is the first of many local battles that must be won before that happens.

In his first visit to Kirkuk since becoming prime minister, Haider al-Abadi met with provincial and military leaders ahead of the operation to liberate Hawija. Inspecting military units and speaking to security officials in the northern Iraqi province, Abadi said he was preparing for a military operation to take back more cities now controlled by ISIS.

"We are fighting to liberate our people, and by the determination of our heroic force we will liberate the people of Hawija, Riyadh and Rashad from the terrorist gangs," Abadi said.

The Iraqi military won't be alone in this fight. The Kurdish Peshmerga, along with the Shiite paramilitary forces -- known as the Popular Mobilization Units (PMUs) -- will join the anti-ISIS coalition, according to an official statement from the PMU.

Hawija, about 100 miles south of Mosul and the last major ISIS stronghold in the oil-rich Kirkuk province, has been under ISIS control since 2014. About 1,200 ISIS fighters are inside the city and surrounding villages, according to Iraqi security sources.

