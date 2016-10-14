Story highlights A large study reveals that students had more favorable perceptions of black and Latino teachers

(CNN) When Hua-Yu Sebastian Cherng was a math teacher at a majority-black middle school in San Francisco, he would sit and listen to the conversations his students would have with each other.

"They would talk about stories of how they would go into stores and shop owners would follow them around, and the students would say, 'They only do that because I'm black.' Then they would look at me and ask, 'Mr. Cherng, do you have any stories like this?' " said Cherng, who is now an assistant professor of international education at the New York University Steinhardt School of Culture, Education and Human Development.

"I thought about it, and ... I do have stories," he said.

Though he hasn't been followed in a store, Cherng, who is of Taiwanese-Chinese descent, told his students about how often people would ask him, "Where are you from?"

Even when he would answer that he is from Maryland, they would not seem satisfied and would ask again; it was as if they refused to believe that he was from the United States.