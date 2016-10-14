51 years, 17 girls and one plaid dress passed down for picture day

Story highlights In 1965, Janice Parker bought the dress for her oldest daughter

Granddaughters have kept the tradition alive

(CNN) This is the story of a little red and green plaid dress and a family tradition it started.

In 1965, Janice Parker bought the dress for her oldest daughter Diana from a small department store in then-Wayfare, Minnesota.

For some reason, Diana took an instant liking to it. And when picture day came around for her Kindergarten class, that was her dress of choice.

Janice Parker has 5 other daughters. And a year later, when her next daughter, Lana, started 1st grade, she picked the same dress for her pictures.

And so began the treasured tradition.

Read More