(CNN) Zika is spreading in a third Miami neighborhood, health officials said Thursday.

The neighborhood, known as Little River, is the latest area in Miami to have confirmed Zika transmission.

Health officials determined that there was active transmission in the 1-square-mile area after confirming five, non-travel related cases. The two women and three men infected either live in the neighborhood, work there, or visited it, state health officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised pregnant women and people planning to conceive soon, to avoid affected areas. Zika poses a particular threat to pregnant woman due to its link with neurological disorders in unborn children.

