Breaking News

A kid's guide to dealing with cyberbullying

By Common Sense Media

Updated 6:49 AM ET, Fri October 14, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Just as bullying has shifted over the years, Hollywood has shifted how bullies are portrayed in film and TV. Take a look back at some of pop culture&#39;s best-known bullies.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Rachel McAdams, left, plays Regina George, the meanest of the &quot;Mean Girls,&quot; in the 2004 film, and she&#39;s particularly cruel and controlling toward her friends.
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
Just as bullying has shifted over the years, Hollywood has shifted how bullies are portrayed in film and TV. Take a look back at some of pop culture's best-known bullies.

Rachel McAdams, left, plays Regina George, the meanest of the "Mean Girls," in the 2004 film, and she's particularly cruel and controlling toward her friends.
Hide Caption
1 of 20
Matt Dillon, second from left, is the head bully in charge of runt Chris Makepeace, right, who hires a very large classmate to take on his tormenter in the 1980 film &quot;My Bodyguard.&quot;
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
Matt Dillon, second from left, is the head bully in charge of runt Chris Makepeace, right, who hires a very large classmate to take on his tormenter in the 1980 film "My Bodyguard."
Hide Caption
2 of 20
In the classic tale of a bullied kid who fights back, &quot;The Karate Kid,&quot; Ralph Macchio, right, is confronted by Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), a member of the fearsome Cobra Kai dojo.
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
In the classic tale of a bullied kid who fights back, "The Karate Kid," Ralph Macchio, right, is confronted by Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), a member of the fearsome Cobra Kai dojo.
Hide Caption
3 of 20
Jason Isaacs, left, as Lucius Malfoy and Tom Felton as the mean and creepy Draco Malfoy in &quot;Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows -- Part 1.&quot;
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
Jason Isaacs, left, as Lucius Malfoy and Tom Felton as the mean and creepy Draco Malfoy in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows -- Part 1."
Hide Caption
4 of 20
Rainn Wilson, left, as Dwight Schrute and David Koechner as the crude, rude office jokester Todd Packer in &quot;The Office.&quot;
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
Rainn Wilson, left, as Dwight Schrute and David Koechner as the crude, rude office jokester Todd Packer in "The Office."
Hide Caption
5 of 20
Roy Stalin (Aaron Dozier, seated center) is the captain of the high school ski team who terrorizes John Cusack&#39;s character, Lane Myer, right, in &quot;Better Off Dead.&quot;
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
Roy Stalin (Aaron Dozier, seated center) is the captain of the high school ski team who terrorizes John Cusack's character, Lane Myer, right, in "Better Off Dead."
Hide Caption
6 of 20
In &quot;Some Kind of Wonderful,&quot; Craig Sheffer plays Hardy Jenns, boyfriend of Lea Thompson&#39;s character, left, and a world-class jerk.
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
In "Some Kind of Wonderful," Craig Sheffer plays Hardy Jenns, boyfriend of Lea Thompson's character, left, and a world-class jerk.
Hide Caption
7 of 20
Biff Tannen (Thomas F. Wilson) terrorizes Marty McFly Jr. (Michael J. Fox) in &quot;Back to the Future II.&quot;
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
Biff Tannen (Thomas F. Wilson) terrorizes Marty McFly Jr. (Michael J. Fox) in "Back to the Future II."
Hide Caption
8 of 20
In &quot;Valley Girl,&quot; Julie&#39;s boyfriend Tommy (MIchael Bowen) is handsome but mean as a snake.
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
In "Valley Girl," Julie's boyfriend Tommy (MIchael Bowen) is handsome but mean as a snake.
Hide Caption
9 of 20
The jocks wreak havoc on dorks like Robert Carradine&#39;s character, Lewis Skolnick, center, in &quot;Revenge of the Nerds.&quot;
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
The jocks wreak havoc on dorks like Robert Carradine's character, Lewis Skolnick, center, in "Revenge of the Nerds."
Hide Caption
10 of 20
On &quot;Glee,&quot; Tina and Kurt (Jenna Ushkowitz and Chris Colfer) get guff from high school toughs Karofsky and Azimio (Max Adler and James Earl III).
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
On "Glee," Tina and Kurt (Jenna Ushkowitz and Chris Colfer) get guff from high school toughs Karofsky and Azimio (Max Adler and James Earl III).
Hide Caption
11 of 20
Naya Rivera plays acid-tongued cheerleader Santana on &quot;Glee.&quot;
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
Naya Rivera plays acid-tongued cheerleader Santana on "Glee."
Hide Caption
12 of 20
In the holiday classic &quot;A Christmas Story,&quot; Zack Ward plays Scut Farkus, who&#39;s always gunning for a fight.
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
In the holiday classic "A Christmas Story," Zack Ward plays Scut Farkus, who's always gunning for a fight.
Hide Caption
13 of 20
The dark comedy &quot;Heathers&quot; was the original &quot;Mean Girls.&quot; From left are stars Winona Ryder, Kim Walker, Lisanne Falk and Shannen Doherty.
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
The dark comedy "Heathers" was the original "Mean Girls." From left are stars Winona Ryder, Kim Walker, Lisanne Falk and Shannen Doherty.
Hide Caption
14 of 20
James Spader played the classic rich slimeball Steff opposite Molly Ringwald in &quot;Pretty in Pink.&quot;
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
James Spader played the classic rich slimeball Steff opposite Molly Ringwald in "Pretty in Pink."
Hide Caption
15 of 20
Lucy, far right, is a killjoy who always dampens the mood of sad sack Charlie Brown in the &quot;Peanuts&quot; cartoons.
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
Lucy, far right, is a killjoy who always dampens the mood of sad sack Charlie Brown in the "Peanuts" cartoons.
Hide Caption
16 of 20
Kiefer Sutherland, right, plays Ace Merrill, an older townie who gives the kids of the movie &quot;Stand By Me&quot; something else to fear as they go in search of a body.
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
Kiefer Sutherland, right, plays Ace Merrill, an older townie who gives the kids of the movie "Stand By Me" something else to fear as they go in search of a body.
Hide Caption
17 of 20
Nelson Muntz, left, of &quot;The Simpsons&quot; will take your lunch money and add insult to injury with his signature taunt: &quot;Haaa-haaa!&quot;
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
Nelson Muntz, left, of "The Simpsons" will take your lunch money and add insult to injury with his signature taunt: "Haaa-haaa!"
Hide Caption
18 of 20
In &quot;Bully,&quot; Nick Stahl plays Bobby Kent, a boy who was killed by neighborhood friends after they said he tortured one of them relentlessly. The film was based on a true story.
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
In "Bully," Nick Stahl plays Bobby Kent, a boy who was killed by neighborhood friends after they said he tortured one of them relentlessly. The film was based on a true story.
Hide Caption
19 of 20
In the &#39;80s classic &quot;The Breakfast Club,&quot; Judd Nelson, left, plays the tough guy to Emilio Estevez&#39;s jock, Ally Sheedy&#39;s &quot;basket case,&quot; Molly Ringwald&#39;s popular princess and Anthony Michael Hall&#39;s nerd. It&#39;s not always clear who the bully was here.
Photos: Bullies in popular culture
In the '80s classic "The Breakfast Club," Judd Nelson, left, plays the tough guy to Emilio Estevez's jock, Ally Sheedy's "basket case," Molly Ringwald's popular princess and Anthony Michael Hall's nerd. It's not always clear who the bully was here.
Hide Caption
20 of 20
15 bullies in pop culture14 bullies in pop culture RESTRICTED19 bullies in pop culture RESTRICTED01 bullies in pop culture02 bullies in pop culture03 bullies in pop culture04 bullies in pop culture05 bullies in pop culture06 bullies in pop culture07 bullies in pop culture RESTRICTED08 bullies in pop culture09 bullies in pop culture10 bullies in pop culture RESTRICTED11 bullies in pop culture12 bullies in pop culture13 bullies in pop culture16 bullies in pop culture17 bullies in pop culture18 bullies in pop culture20 bullies in pop culture

Story highlights

  • Kids are affected by bullying to varying degrees, depending on many factors
  • Parents can talk about why people act out and how to focus on good comments

Those folks who make cruel remarks just to stir the pot are everywhere. Kids are affected by this to varying degrees, depending on many factors, including a kid's age, his or her level of sensitivity, the severity of the comments, and the kid's social situation. Here are some tips for dealing with the emotional impact and the practical aspects of online haters and trolls:

Explain what it is. Hating and trolling is a form of cyberbullying. The behavior is unacceptable, and your kid shouldn't blame him or herself for what's happening.
    A parent's complete guide to cyberbullying
    Talk about why people act out. It may be for attention, it may be because people know they can get away with it, or it may be because the hater is just mean-spirited. Help your kid realize that the comments say more about the troll than they do about your kid.
    When friends become bullies
    When friends become bullies
    Talk about feedback. The ability to handle criticism is a valuable skill that your kid will use for her entire life.
    Read More
    Focus on the good comments. Explain that comments are likely to run the gamut from insightful to insulting. Sometimes kids fixate on the negative and forget to acknowledge constructive comments.
    Games that support kindness and compassion
    Help her learn from it. She can learn from the experience that there's a way to respond appropriately and a way to phrase comments constructively.
    Explain that your online identity isn't your real, true self. Kids may take the comments personally and begin to feel bad about themselves.
    What is digital harassment?
    Get help. Your kid may need someone to talk to if the negativity has made an impact on his or her well-being.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    Advise caution with in-person encounters. If your kid knows the troll -- or trolls -- the abuse could spill over into real life. Speak to other adults -- teachers, coaches, or parents -- to let them know there's a simmering social situation in which your kid is being targeted.
    Ignore, block, unfollow. Tell your kid not to engage. Block and unfollow the hater using the site, game, or app's privacy settings.
    Flag and report the behavior. Use the community reporting tools to let the company know someone is abusing their guidelines.
    Take screenshots. If the trolling is threatening, personal, or hateful, save the evidence in case things escalate.