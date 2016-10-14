A kid's guide to dealing with cyberbullying

Story highlights Kids are affected by bullying to varying degrees, depending on many factors

Those folks who make cruel remarks just to stir the pot are everywhere. Kids are affected by this to varying degrees, depending on many factors, including a kid's age, his or her level of sensitivity, the severity of the comments, and the kid's social situation. Here are some tips for dealing with the emotional impact and the practical aspects of online haters and trolls:

Explain what it is. Hating and trolling is a form of cyberbullying. The behavior is unacceptable, and your kid shouldn't blame him or herself for what's happening.

Talk about why people act out. It may be for attention, it may be because people know they can get away with it, or it may be because the hater is just mean-spirited. Help your kid realize that the comments say more about the troll than they do about your kid.

Talk about feedback. The ability to handle criticism is a valuable skill that your kid will use for her entire life.

