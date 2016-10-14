An estimated 700 million people -- nearly 10% of the world's population -- in over 200 countries are expected to tune in when Liverpool hosts Manchester United in the Premier League Monday.

But the lucky 54,000 fans attending the match at Anfield have been warned to be on their best behavior.

Last season, before the two sides met in the Europa League, a banner that read "murderers" -- in reference to the Heysel tragedy involving Liverpool -- was hung above a major road leading into Manchester.

"If any supporters are found to be engaged in any form of offensive or discriminatory behavior by stewards or via CCTV then they will be immediately removed from the stadium, risk arrest, prosecution and be reported in accordance with the club's ground regulations," said a joint statement released by both clubs.

"This is an unrivaled fixture in the Premier League calendar and we thank all fans for their continued support in this important area of the game."

Title chase

Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho are two of the Premier League's most charismatic managers, yet the demeanor of both men could scarcely have been more different in recent weeks.

While Klopp exudes an infectious -- sometimes caricature-like -- enthusiasm about the Liverpool project he started just over a year ago, Mourinho has often cast a somber figure on the touchline and in the press room.

A brilliant caricature of Klopp by artist Rob Doyle. 👏 pic.twitter.com/zn6d13jlSl — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) July 26, 2016

Their individual moods seem to be extrapolated onto the teams they put on the pitch.

Klopp's favored style of gengenpressing, the high-octane art of never letting your opponent rest on the ball, requires enthusiasm and the desire to never stop harrying -- even when your lungs are burning.

Mourinho's United, on the other hand, has often been accused of plodding around during matches, a criticism supported by the fact no other team has covered less ground in the Premier League this season.

Not accustomed to being the underdogs, Mourinho and United will be just that when they arrive at Anfield.

A month ago, however, this may not have been the case.

After three wins from its opening three games, Manchester United was second favorite for the league title, before defeat to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City derailed its momentum.

Liverpool, conversely, was considered an outside bet for the Premier League title but has seen its odds slashed by many British bookmakers after four consecutive wins, a run that saw Klopp pick up the Premier League's September Manager of the Month award.

The Reds are now ranked second favorites behind Guardiola's City.

A conceivable defeat to Klopp's in-form side could leave United six points behind its great rival and eight behind league leader Manchester City.

While not an insurmountable margin, it would begin to raise serious doubts about Mourinho's title credentials, even at this stage of the season.