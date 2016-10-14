Ched Evans: Footballer found not guilty over rape charge after retrial

Story highlights Evans "overwhelmed with relief"

Retrial after conviction was quashed in April

(CNN) Wales international footballer Ched Evans has been found not guilty of raping a teenager in a hotel after a two-week retrial at Cardiff Crown Court.

The 27-year-old, who plays in England's third-tier for Chesterfield, was originally found guilty of rape in 2012 but his conviction was quashed in April this year.

He was found not guilty of the same offense on Friday.

Evans said he was "overwhelmed with relief" in a statement read out by a representative on the steps of the court in front of reporters.

He added that he wanted to "wholeheartedly apologize to anyone who might have been affected" by the ordeal and praised his fiancee Natasha Massey for standing by him.