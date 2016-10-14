Breaking News

Ched Evans: Footballer found not guilty over rape charge after retrial

By James Masters, CNN

Updated 10:53 AM ET, Fri October 14, 2016

Footballer Ched Evans was released from prison on Friday after serving two-and-a-half years of a five-year sentence, sparking a debate about whether the Welshman should be allowed to resume his professional career.
Photos: Football star released from prison
Footballer Ched Evans was released from prison on Friday after serving two-and-a-half years of a five-year sentence, sparking a debate about whether the Welshman should be allowed to resume his professional career.
The 25-year-old was playing for third tier club Sheffield United when he was convicted of the rape of a 19-year-old girl in 2012, having joined the team for $4.8 million from Manchester City.
Photos: Football star released from prison
The 25-year-old was playing for third tier club Sheffield United when he was convicted of the rape of a 19-year-old girl in 2012, having joined the team for $4.8 million from Manchester City.
Evans (right) has played for his country on 13 occasions between 2008 and 2011.
Photos: Football star released from prison
Evans (right) has played for his country on 13 occasions between 2008 and 2011.
Prior to joining Sheffield United, Evans played for current English Premier League champions Manchester City, making a handful of appearances between 2007 and 2009.
Photos: Football star released from prison
Prior to joining Sheffield United, Evans played for current English Premier League champions Manchester City, making a handful of appearances between 2007 and 2009.
In the season before his incarceration, Evans scored 26 goals for United in League One -- the third level of English football.
Photos: Football star released from prison
In the season before his incarceration, Evans scored 26 goals for United in League One -- the third level of English football.
Last month running back Ray Rice was released by the Baltimore Ravens and suspended indefinitely by the NFL after a shocking video surfaced showed the star knocking out his future wife with a punch in February. Rice is appealing the suspension.
Photos: Football star released from prison
Last month running back Ray Rice was released by the Baltimore Ravens and suspended indefinitely by the NFL after a shocking video surfaced showed the star knocking out his future wife with a punch in February. Rice is appealing the suspension.
Story highlights

  • Evans "overwhelmed with relief"
  • Retrial after conviction was quashed in April

(CNN)Wales international footballer Ched Evans has been found not guilty of raping a teenager in a hotel after a two-week retrial at Cardiff Crown Court.

The 27-year-old, who plays in England's third-tier for Chesterfield, was originally found guilty of rape in 2012 but his conviction was quashed in April this year.
    He was found not guilty of the same offense on Friday.
    Evans said he was "overwhelmed with relief" in a statement read out by a representative on the steps of the court in front of reporters.
    He added that he wanted to "wholeheartedly apologize to anyone who might have been affected" by the ordeal and praised his fiancee Natasha Massey for standing by him.
    Chesterfield chief executive Chris Turner welcomed the verdict.
    "We are naturally delighted with the outcome, especially for Ched, his family and friends. We can now all move forward and focus on football," Turner said in a statement.
    Evans made his name as a teenager at Manchester City.
    Evans made his name as a teenager at Manchester City.
    The former Sheffield United, Manchester City and Norwich player was released from jail in October 2014 after serving half of his five-year term.
    Third-tier Oldham Athletic and his former club Sheffield United were dissuaded from signing Evans due to pressure from sponsors as well as criticism from leading politicians and also the British public, with thousands signing petitions against his proposed moves.
    He joined Chesterfield in June 2016, and has scored four goals in eight appearances. He has played 13 times for his country.
    In a statement on the Women's Aid website, chief executive Polly Neate said she hoped the case and the high level of publicity surrounding it "does not prevent rape survivors from reporting their abuse."
    "Whatever the outcome of any case, no woman should be criticized or blamed for saying she has been raped," Neate added. "With other crimes, we do not blame anyone when the accused is found not guilty. With rape, this is even more important."