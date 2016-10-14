Story highlights Fallon and Hart walked through New York's Blood Manor

The video is a follow up to their 2014 roller coaster video

(CNN) Thanks to Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Hart, haunted houses feel a little less scary this year.

On Thursday's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the duo took a stroll through New York's Blood Manor . Cameras strapped to their chests captured their hysterics every time someone jumped out of the darkness or grabbed their legs, and the final result was as amazing as you'd expect it to be.

"I do not like being scared," Fallon said before they walked in.

"You can jump out on me if you want to," Hart said. "You're gonna get a boot to the neck."

That wasn't exactly what happened. Fallon often cowered in the background while Hart tried to reason with the haunts -- at least, that's what he did while he wasn't screaming, which he did a lot of.

