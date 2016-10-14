Breaking News

Watch Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Hart's hilarious haunted house adventure

By Kait Richmond, CNN

Updated 11:17 AM ET, Fri October 14, 2016

Story highlights

  • Fallon and Hart walked through New York's Blood Manor
  • The video is a follow up to their 2014 roller coaster video

(CNN)Thanks to Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Hart, haunted houses feel a little less scary this year.

On Thursday's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the duo took a stroll through New York's Blood Manor. Cameras strapped to their chests captured their hysterics every time someone jumped out of the darkness or grabbed their legs, and the final result was as amazing as you'd expect it to be.
    "I do not like being scared," Fallon said before they walked in.
    "You can jump out on me if you want to," Hart said. "You're gonna get a boot to the neck."
    That wasn't exactly what happened. Fallon often cowered in the background while Hart tried to reason with the haunts -- at least, that's what he did while he wasn't screaming, which he did a lot of.
    Read More
    But don't confuse Hart's screams for terror.
    "If you guys watched this, and at any point it looks like I'm afraid, I'm an actor," Hart assured the audience. "That's me acting."
    The video was inspired by another that Fallon and Hart made two years ago while riding a roller coaster at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. It has amassed more than 58 million views since it was posted on June 17, 2014.

