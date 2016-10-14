(CNN) Emma Stone is the latest actress to speak out about the gender pay gap in Hollywood.

"We should all be treated fairly and paid fairly," she said in an interview for the November issue of Vogue magazine.

But Stone, who stars in the upcoming musical film "La La Land," alongside Ryan Gosling, added that she has not been personally impacted by pay inequity.

"I've been lucky enough to have equal pay to my male costars. Not 'lucky.' I've had pay equal to my male costars in the past few films." she said. "But our industry ebbs and flows in a way that's like, 'How much are you bringing into the box office?' 'How much are you the draw or is the other person the draw?'"

