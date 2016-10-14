Former Australia PM Tony Abbott defends Trump's 'reasonable' policies

Story highlights Abbott said many of Trump's policies were "reasonable enough" but said comments on women "disgusting"

During his time as Australian leader, Abbott was often the focus of controversy

(CNN) Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott is defending embattled Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump, saying his policies are "reasonable enough."

Speaking to Australia's Sky News in an interview on Thursday, Abbott also dismissed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's comments that half of Trump supporters were "deplorables."

"The vast majority of Trump supporters are not deplorables, they really aren't. They're decent people who want to see change inside their country and that's fair enough," he said.

But when asked about controversial comments made by Trump in a leaked video from 2005 , Abbott said they were "gross".

"I think they're completely indefensible ... they were absolutely disgusting," he said.

