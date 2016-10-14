Thailand: Who's in charge now that King Bhumibol is gone?

Story highlights Unclear when Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn will ascend the throne

Until he does, the President of the Privy Council serves as regent

(CNN) Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej died on Thursday after seven decades on the throne, plunging the country into intense mourning and no small amount of uncertainty.

"It's a complicated situation," said Patrick Jory, an expert on the Thai monarchy at the University of Queensland.

"The last time we were at this point was 70 years ago."

Bhumibol was not formally crowned until May 1950, more than four years after his brother, King Ananda Mahidol was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head under mysterious circumstances.

So with the King's death, who is currently in charge of the kingdom?

