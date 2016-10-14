A nation in tears: Thailand wakes up for the first time in 70 years without its father

Story highlights
- King Bhumibol Adulyadej ascended to the throne 70 years ago
- He was the world's longest-reigning monarch before he died
Bangkok (CNN)For the first morning in 70 years, Thailand woke up without its King.
As dawn broke, the streets were awash with grief as the reality of the Thursday evening passing of King Bhumibol Adulyadej began to set in.
The tide of pink and yellow, worn as a show of support for his majesty, has now made way for a sea of black.
Friday has been declared a public holiday for government offices by the Thai cabinet, according to an announcement on state television.
It's quiet on the normally bustling streets of Bangkok as stone-faced Thais set out on their morning commutes.
On Bangkok's Skytrains, digital screens which normally show loud advertisements have been turned off.
But Bangkok is carrying on with its regular routines as much as possible.
Many businesses are operating as normal -- the public holiday is discretionary for private companies. Open restaurants have their televisions tuned to royal documentaries, which are airing on all channels.
And outside the Grand Palace, where the King's body will be moved Friday afternoon, mourners have already begun to claim spaces to watch the procession. Many have been camped out as early as midnight.
"I couldn't sleep and I didn't want to sit around at home, I had to do something as I was feeling so sad," says Patarapong Chankaw, 28. "So I came to the grand palace to be with other mourners."
He's been at the Grand Palace since 5 a.m. local time and plans to stay until the procession is over.
People have lined up to pour water on a portrait of the King inside the palace -- a way for the masses to simulate the symbolic royal bathing of the King's body.
"This is an important moment in my country's history," says 36-year-old Anon Pairot, who attended the bathing ceremony -- a traditional funeral rite in Buddhist culture.
"I wanted to be a part of it and join other Thais as we mourn our King."
What's next
Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn was appointed the King's successor in 1972, but exactly when Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn will ascend to the throne is yet to be announced.
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said "he needs time to jointly mourn with Thai people."
According to a palace statement, all government buildings will fly the Thai flag at half-staff for 30 days starting October 14, and all civil servants have been ordered to wear black clothing for a year as a sign of mourning, the palace said.
The Thai cabinet is also asking the public not to hold any "entertainment activities" for a month, according to an announcement on state TV.
"I would like to ask all Thais to listen to the credible source of news and invite all Thais to dress in a way to mourn his passing for one year to offer our condolences," the Prime Minister said in a television address Thursday.
"Do not let anyone seek an advantage during this time of crisis," Prayut said.
He further urged citizens to remain calm, for the sake of the country's stability, and said soldiers would be stationed in "every area throughout the kingdom" to boost security in preparation for the funeral.
A people shattered
Hundreds of people had for days gathered at Bangkok's Siriraj Hospital where the king was being treated, and as the sun began to set, the crowd swelled into the thousands.
They were dressed predominantly in pink -- an auspicious color Thais believe will restore health -- and yellow, the color of the King.
Some outside the hospital said they didn't know where else to go for comfort, and many said they had hoped he would live to 120.
The huge lines remained Friday, as mourners waited for ferries to cross the river and visit the hospital.
Also known as Rama IX -- a reference to his lineage stretching from Rama I, the founder of the Chakri dynasty -- Bhumibol commanded great love and respect within Thailand. An energetic public relations machine promoted his popularity, which led to his portrait being adorned with marigolds everwhere in Thailand, from Bangkok office lobbies to the poorest of rural homes.
Many in the crowd carried those same photos. They prayed and sang the royal anthem and repeatedly shouted, "Long live the king."
The announcement, around 7 p.m., cut through the crowd and gave way to devastated wailing and long embraces. Others stared at their phones, sharing messages from friends and family on social media.
Ovartvoraporn Bhakchuda, a Thai woman outside the hospital, was unable to hold back tears, saying she hoped the news was not true.
"We lost our father today," she said. "He is a father ... that wanted to do everything, the best thing, for his kids."
"With all my heart I hope that miracle will happen. I want to believe in miracles ... I still believe up until now that this is a lie."