A nation in tears: Thailand wakes up for the first time in 70 years without its father

By Karla Cripps and Joshua Berlinger, CNN

Updated 12:54 AM ET, Fri October 14, 2016

Supporters of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej react as they pray at Siriraj Hospital, where the king is being treated, in Bangkok on October 13, 2016.
Supporters of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej react as they pray at Siriraj Hospital, where the king is being treated, in Bangkok on October 13, 2016. Well-wishers kept up their vigil outside a Bangkok hospital on October 13, offering prayers for ailing King Bhumibol Adulyadej as Thailand faces the prospect of losing its figure of unity in a deeply polarized nation. / AFP / MUNIR UZ ZAMAN (Photo credit should read MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Story highlights

  • King Bhumibol Adulyadej ascended to the throne 70 years ago
  • He was the world's longest-reigning monarch before he died

Bangkok (CNN)For the first morning in 70 years, Thailand woke up without its King.

As dawn broke, the streets were awash with grief as the reality of the Thursday evening passing of King Bhumibol Adulyadej began to set in.
    The tide of pink and yellow, worn as a show of support for his majesty, has now made way for a sea of black.
    Friday has been declared a public holiday for government offices by the Thai cabinet, according to an announcement on state television.
    It's quiet on the normally bustling streets of Bangkok as stone-faced Thais set out on their morning commutes.
    Buddhist monks and others line up to offer condolences for King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, October 14.
    Buddhist monks and others line up to offer condolences for King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, October 14.
    Thai people pause during the daily playing of the national anthem at a pedestrian bridge in Bangkok.
    Thai people pause during the daily playing of the national anthem at a pedestrian bridge in Bangkok.
    A Thai vendor sells copies of a local newspaper with the headline &quot;King died&quot; in Bangkok.
    A Thai vendor sells copies of a local newspaper with the headline "King died" in Bangkok.
    Grieving Thais went to work dressed mostly in black Friday morning, just hours after the palace announced the death of their beloved King.
    Grieving Thais went to work dressed mostly in black Friday morning, just hours after the palace announced the death of their beloved King.
    A Thai woman holds a portrait of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they line up to offer condolences for the King at the Grand Palace.
    A Thai woman holds a portrait of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they line up to offer condolences for the King at the Grand Palace.
    Thais sit on sidewalks outside Siriraj Hospital waiting for the body of King Bhumibol Adulyadej to be carried to the Grand Palace.
    Thais sit on sidewalks outside Siriraj Hospital waiting for the body of King Bhumibol Adulyadej to be carried to the Grand Palace.
    Overnight, workers could be seen paving the roads outside Bangkok&#39;s Grand Palace, where the King&#39;s body will be transported.
    Overnight, workers could be seen paving the roads outside Bangkok's Grand Palace, where the King's body will be transported.
    Pink and yellow, displayed as a show of support for the King, have made way for a sea of black.
    Pink and yellow, displayed as a show of support for the King, have made way for a sea of black.
    For many Thais, Bhumibol is the only King they&#39;ve ever known. He came to the throne 70 years ago, making him one of the world&#39;s longest-reigning monarchs.
    For many Thais, Bhumibol is the only King they've ever known. He came to the throne 70 years ago, making him one of the world's longest-reigning monarchs.
    People react to the death of Thailand&#39;s King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok on October 13, 2016.
    People react to the death of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok on October 13, 2016.
    A woman passes out after an official statement announces the death of the king.
    A woman passes out after an official statement announces the death of the king.
    King Bhumibol Adulyadej died after a long illness, the palace announced on Thursday, ending a remarkable seven-decade reign.
    King Bhumibol Adulyadej died after a long illness, the palace announced on Thursday, ending a remarkable seven-decade reign.
    On Bangkok's Skytrains, digital screens which normally show loud advertisements have been turned off.
    But Bangkok is carrying on with its regular routines as much as possible.
    Many businesses are operating as normal -- the public holiday is discretionary for private companies. Open restaurants have their televisions tuned to royal documentaries, which are airing on all channels.
    And outside the Grand Palace, where the King's body will be moved Friday afternoon, mourners have already begun to claim spaces to watch the procession. Many have been camped out as early as midnight.
    "I couldn't sleep and I didn't want to sit around at home, I had to do something as I was feeling so sad," says Patarapong Chankaw, 28. "So I came to the grand palace to be with other mourners."
    He's been at the Grand Palace since 5 a.m. local time and plans to stay until the procession is over.
    People have lined up to pour water on a portrait of the King inside the palace -- a way for the masses to simulate the symbolic royal bathing of the King's body.
    "This is an important moment in my country's history," says 36-year-old Anon Pairot, who attended the bathing ceremony -- a traditional funeral rite in Buddhist culture.
    "I wanted to be a part of it and join other Thais as we mourn our King."

    What's next

    Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn was appointed the King's successor in 1972, but exactly when Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn will ascend to the throne is yet to be announced.
    Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said "he needs time to jointly mourn with Thai people."
    Many mourners wore the king&#39;s color, yellow, based on the day of the week he was born.
    Many mourners wore the king's color, yellow, based on the day of the week he was born.
    According to a palace statement, all government buildings will fly the Thai flag at half-staff for 30 days starting October 14, and all civil servants have been ordered to wear black clothing for a year as a sign of mourning, the palace said.
    The Thai cabinet is also asking the public not to hold any "entertainment activities" for a month, according to an announcement on state TV.
    "I would like to ask all Thais to listen to the credible source of news and invite all Thais to dress in a way to mourn his passing for one year to offer our condolences," the Prime Minister said in a television address Thursday.
    "Do not let anyone seek an advantage during this time of crisis," Prayut said.
    He further urged citizens to remain calm, for the sake of the country's stability, and said soldiers would be stationed in "every area throughout the kingdom" to boost security in preparation for the funeral.
    Thailand&#39;s Bhumibol Adulyadej was crowned king on May 5, 1950. News of the 88-year-old&#39;s death was announced Thursday, October 13, via a statement from the Royal Palace read on state TV. He was the world&#39;s longest-reigning living monarch.
    Thailand's Bhumibol Adulyadej was crowned king on May 5, 1950. News of the 88-year-old's death was announced Thursday, October 13, via a statement from the Royal Palace read on state TV. He was the world's longest-reigning living monarch.
    Bhumibol, left, is pictured in 1935 with his older brother, the former King Ananda Mahidol, in Lausanne, Switzerland, where the boys attended school. King Ananda was 20 when he died of a gunshot wound under mysterious circumstances. His 18-year-old brother, known then as Prince Phumiphon Aduldet, later assumed the throne to become King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
    Bhumibol, left, is pictured in 1935 with his older brother, the former King Ananda Mahidol, in Lausanne, Switzerland, where the boys attended school. King Ananda was 20 when he died of a gunshot wound under mysterious circumstances. His 18-year-old brother, known then as Prince Phumiphon Aduldet, later assumed the throne to become King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
    Bhumibol and his future wife, Princess Sirikit Kityakara, are pictured in Lausanne in 1949. The couple married a year later at Srapathum Palace in Bangkok, Thailand.
    Bhumibol and his future wife, Princess Sirikit Kityakara, are pictured in Lausanne in 1949. The couple married a year later at Srapathum Palace in Bangkok, Thailand.
    The King and Queen pose with their children, Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn and Princess Ubol Ratana, on the steps of Bangkok&#39;s Chitralada Palace in 1955. Two more daughters, Princesses Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and Chulabhorn Walailak, were born in 1955 and 1957.
    The King and Queen pose with their children, Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn and Princess Ubol Ratana, on the steps of Bangkok's Chitralada Palace in 1955. Two more daughters, Princesses Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and Chulabhorn Walailak, were born in 1955 and 1957.
    The royal couple ride with U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower during a five-day state visit to the United States in 1960.
    The royal couple ride with U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower during a five-day state visit to the United States in 1960.
    The King, far right, plays the saxophone during a 1960 jam session with legendary jazz clarinetist Benny Goodman and his band in New York.
    The King, far right, plays the saxophone during a 1960 jam session with legendary jazz clarinetist Benny Goodman and his band in New York.
    The King walks with his wife and their 13-year-old son, Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn, during a visit to Britain in 1966.
    The King walks with his wife and their 13-year-old son, Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn, during a visit to Britain in 1966.
    The King convenes the first meeting of his country&#39;s National Reform Assembly during a ceremony held in Bangkok in 1976. The King put the monarchy at the center of Thai society, acting as a force for community and tradition even as the country flipped between political crises and military coups.
    The King convenes the first meeting of his country's National Reform Assembly during a ceremony held in Bangkok in 1976. The King put the monarchy at the center of Thai society, acting as a force for community and tradition even as the country flipped between political crises and military coups.
    The King raises a camera to take a photo in 1995. He was given his first camera in 1934, which ignited a lifelong enthusiasm for photography. He has often been seen with a camera around his neck during public appearances.
    The King raises a camera to take a photo in 1995. He was given his first camera in 1934, which ignited a lifelong enthusiasm for photography. He has often been seen with a camera around his neck during public appearances.
    The King and Queen survey a rice crop made possible by a Royal Irrigation Project in 1996. The project formed part of the Royal Development Projects, which focused on developing remote rural areas. The King has taken an interest in environmental projects throughout his long reign.
    The King and Queen survey a rice crop made possible by a Royal Irrigation Project in 1996. The project formed part of the Royal Development Projects, which focused on developing remote rural areas. The King has taken an interest in environmental projects throughout his long reign.
    The King reviews an honor guard with Queen Sirikit and Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn during the annual military parade to celebrate his birthday in 2006.
    The King reviews an honor guard with Queen Sirikit and Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn during the annual military parade to celebrate his birthday in 2006.
    The King lights candles at a ceremony to mark Coronation Day in Bangkok in 2007.
    The King lights candles at a ceremony to mark Coronation Day in Bangkok in 2007.
    The King is wheeled towards his yacht in 2010, during a rare public appearance to open a new flood gate and two bridges in Bangkok.
    The King is wheeled towards his yacht in 2010, during a rare public appearance to open a new flood gate and two bridges in Bangkok.
    The King is pictured with family members in 2012. He addressed a crowd from a balcony on his 85th birthday.
    The King is pictured with family members in 2012. He addressed a crowd from a balcony on his 85th birthday.
    The King is seen through a car window as he leaves the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok in 2015.
    The King is seen through a car window as he leaves the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok in 2015.
    A portrait of the King is held on the eve of his 88th birthday as people gather outside the Siriraj hospital in 2015. The King of Thailand is regarded as a demi-god by many Thais, and his popularity has been viewed as a unifying force during times of political unrest.
    A portrait of the King is held on the eve of his 88th birthday as people gather outside the Siriraj hospital in 2015. The King of Thailand is regarded as a demi-god by many Thais, and his popularity has been viewed as a unifying force during times of political unrest.
    A people shattered

    Hundreds of people had for days gathered at Bangkok's Siriraj Hospital where the king was being treated, and as the sun began to set, the crowd swelled into the thousands.
    A Thai woman cries upon hearing that the nation&#39;s monarch had died.
    A Thai woman cries upon hearing that the nation's monarch had died.
    They were dressed predominantly in pink -- an auspicious color Thais believe will restore health -- and yellow, the color of the King.
    Some outside the hospital said they didn't know where else to go for comfort, and many said they had hoped he would live to 120.
    The huge lines remained Friday, as mourners waited for ferries to cross the river and visit the hospital.
    Also known as Rama IX -- a reference to his lineage stretching from Rama I, the founder of the Chakri dynasty -- Bhumibol commanded great love and respect within Thailand. An energetic public relations machine promoted his popularity, which led to his portrait being adorned with marigolds everwhere in Thailand, from Bangkok office lobbies to the poorest of rural homes.
    Women hold portraits of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they pray for his health at Siriraj Hospital, where the king is being treated, in Bangkok on October 12, 2016.

    Many in the crowd carried those same photos. They prayed and sang the royal anthem and repeatedly shouted, "Long live the king."
    The announcement, around 7 p.m., cut through the crowd and gave way to devastated wailing and long embraces. Others stared at their phones, sharing messages from friends and family on social media.
    Ovartvoraporn Bhakchuda, a Thai woman outside the hospital, was unable to hold back tears, saying she hoped the news was not true.
    "We lost our father today," she said. "He is a father ... that wanted to do everything, the best thing, for his kids."
    While many cried upon hearing of the Thai king's death, others stared silently in shock.
    "With all my heart I hope that miracle will happen. I want to believe in miracles ... I still believe up until now that this is a lie."

    CNN's Karla Cripps, Will Ripley and Kocha Olarn reported from Bangkok. Joshua Berlinger, Emiko Jozuka and Katie Hunt reported from Hong Kong, while Angela Dewan reported from London.