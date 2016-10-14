Story highlights
(CNN)On the off chance that you want to swim with a great white shark, this video might make you think twice.
While on a recent diving trip just off the coast of Mexico near Guadalupe Island, one man captured the intense moment when a shark ripped into a cage containing a diver.
A group of divers, captains and instructors stood on a boat as the great white was making a move on its prey, a chunk of tuna floating in the ocean on a lengthy yellow rope.
"They are temporarily blinded when they open their mouths, so when the shark went for the tuna bait on the rope, it accidentally slammed into the cage," the unidentified man who posted the video wrote on Facebook.
These sharks are unable to swim backward, so it plowed forward. The crew frantically opened the top of the cage, giving the giant fish an escape route. It eventually flopped out and returned to the ocean.
After a long 20 seconds, the diver returned to the surface of the water, hanging on to a video camera meant to capture the shark as it grabbed its dinner. The diver appeared unharmed, but shaken.
"The crew on the boat did an outstanding job doing their best to make sure it had this happy outcome," the videographer wrote.
Happy outcome, you say? We'll go with that.